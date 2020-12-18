Texas Rangers Acquire RHP Ryder Ryan From New York Mets

The Texas Rangers have announced that the club has acquired right-handed pitcher Ryder Ryan from the New York Mets to complete the trade that sent infielder Todd Frazier to New York on August 31, 2020.

According to the Texas Rangers, 25-year-old Ryan was not part of the Mets' 60-man player pool at any point in 2020, and he did not participate in the club's fall instructional league camp.

He appeared in 5 Spring Training games for New York-NL before the shutdown in March, posting no record with a 3.00 ERA (1 ER/3.0 IP), no walks, and five strikeouts.

Ryan has pitched almost exclusively in relief in his professional career, averaging 9.8 strikeouts per none innings and 0.7 home runs per nine innings over four minor league campaigns.

He was previously rated a top-30 prospect by MLB.com, and he spent the 2019 season with Double-A Binghamton, going 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA (15 ER/44.1 IP) over 25 games/two starts with 23 walks against 40 strikeouts.

Ryan is a native of Charlotte, and he was drafted out of the University of North Carolina where he played primarily first base and third base after spending time on the mound in high school.

He was twice selected by Cleveland in the June draft, going in the 40th round in 2014 out of Mecklenburg High School and in the 30th round in 2016 out of UNC.

Cleveland sent Ryan to the Mets in a trade on Aug. 9, 2017 involving outfielder Jay Bruce.

He was a midseason All-Star in both 2017 in the Midwest League and 2018 in the Florida State League.

Ryan has been assigned the Texas' Double-A roster.