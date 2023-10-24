How to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in 2023 World Series

The 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks begins Friday in Arlington.

All World Series games will be held at 7:03 p.m. CT with Games 1 and 2 being held Friday and Saturday in Arlington. Games 3, 4, and 5 will be held on Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Chase Field.

If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back in Arlington on Nov. 3-4.

While this is the Texas Rangers' first appearance in a World Series since 2011, it's not the first World Series to be played at their new park. Globe Life Field hosted the 2020 Fall Classic as a neutral site in the pandemic-shortened season. In that series, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.

WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1, Friday, Oct. 27 at Globe Life Field, 7:03 p.m.

Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 28 at Globe Life Field, 7:03 p.m.

Game 3, Monday, Oct. 30 at Chase Field, 7:03 p.m.

Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Chase Field, 7:03 p.m.

Game 5, Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Chase Field, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6, Friday, Nov. 3 at Globe Life Field, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7, Saturday, Nov. 4 at Globe Life Field, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary)

HOW TO WATCH THE WORLD SERIES

The Fall Classic will be broadcast by FOX Sports (TV) and ESPN Radio. FOX Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language, linear television home of the 2023 World Series.

MLB Network will provide comprehensive on-site pregame and postgame coverage throughout the Fall Classic and distribute a feed of the games to 210 countries and territories across 137 networks in 16 different languages.

HOW DO YOU STREAM THE WORLD SERIES?

A live stream of every World Series game will be available through FOX Sports Go and MLB.tv. All games on FOX will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

WHAT RADIO STATION IS THE WORLD SERIES ON?

All games of the World Series will air on ESPN Radio. Univision Radio will carry Spanish-language coverage of all World Series games.