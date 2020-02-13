globe life field

Stadium Flyby: Globe Life Field Gets Massive Rangers ‘T’

With only a month to go until the first event, Globe Life Field in Arlington is nearing completion.

Texas Sky Ranger flew by the new $1.1 billion stadium Thursday to find work continuing on the roof and crews installing a Rangers "T" on the east facing facade.

Construction is now more than 90% complete.

The first event at the stadium is a concert featuring Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson. The first baseball games will be March 23, an exhibition game between the Rangers and Cardinals and on March 24 vs. the Rangers Futures team.

The first game of the 2020 season will be March 31 when the Rangers take on the Angels in their home opener.

