Several artifacts from Rangers' World Series run now on display at Baseball Hall of Fame

Josh Sborz spiked his baseball glove into the Chase Field grass just a bit over a month ago and kicked off the Texas Rangers’ frantic World Series celebration in Arizona.
One week ago, before teammate Jon Gray’s holiday toy drive at Globe Life Field, he issued a lighthearted “rest in peace” to that piece of equipment.
“It’s in Cooperstown,” Sborz said with a smile. “I had to give it up.”
Sborz isn’t the only Ranger who lent their gear to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, where the “Autumn Glory” exhibit is now on display at the Cooperstown, N.Y., museum commemorating MLB’s postseason and Texas’ first World Series championship, won in November against the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.
Some other Texas-related artifacts in the exhibit include:
- A hat worn by Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who won his fourth World Series championship.
- A batting helmet worn by Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who was named World Series MVP for the second time in his career.
- The batting gloves worn by Texas outfielder Evan Carter, who set the postseason record with nine double and orchestrated one of the great playoff runs by a rookie.