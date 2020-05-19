Rangers to Offer First Look Tours of Globe Life Field in June

The Texas Rangers will offer first look tours at their new ballpark beginning Monday, June 1.

“Offering these tours provides an opportunity for our fans to get their “first look” at the beautiful new Globe Life Field,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker. “However, the safety and health of everyone is the main consideration. We will be complying with all CDC recommended guidelines and taking extra precautions to aid in the safety of all employees and guests.”

All First Look Tour tickets include a Globe Life Field branded face covering. Tour tickets cost $25 for adults (ages 15-64), $15 for children (ages 4-14), and children under 36” will be admitted free of charge. In addition, $5 from every tour ticket will be donated to support COVID-19 Relief, and other efforts, through the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Tours are expected to be available most days in June and July from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. when they don't conflict with scheduled events. Bags larger than 8x4x2 will be prohibited.

"This will be the first, and only, public tour experience offered at this time," the team said. "All public and group tours were previously postponed in March."

Advance tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 20 at texasrangers.com/tours. All ticket sales are currently online only.