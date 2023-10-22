Rangers fans at watch party inside Globe Life Field go wild after exciting Game 6 win

Game 6 of the American League Championship Series brought a lot of emotions in the must-win game for the Texas Rangers for them to stay alive in the chance for a spot in the World Series.

After a grand slam hit by Adolis Garcia, which forced a game seven versus the Astros on Monday, fans are ecstatic, but many will admit they were nervous at the start of the evening.

"I was feeling nervous, you know, but also really excited about the hope and possibility of them winning tonight," said Adam Steer, who attended the watch party at Globe Life Field on Sunday with his girlfriend.

"We've had a great season and a great end to the playoffs, but we didn't expect us to go this far; it's great," said Madelyn Cure.

The stadium started to get more noisy as the Rangers pulled ahead in the lead and had some exciting moments.

"I feel good, I feel confident, I feel l like this team is resilient, and I feel like they can pull it off, take it game seven," said Jason Hicks, a Rangers fan.

"I'm feeling pretty good we got the guy we want on the mound right now," said Hayden Schmidt, who attended the watch party with a bunch of friends from the Richardson area.

"I'm feeling a bit nervous, I mean, going in game 6, down 3-2, so we have to win both games," said Brayden Willoughby.

"I'm so excited, we're going to do it, we're going to go all the way," said Virginia Soto, a big Rangers fan.

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 9 -2 at Minute Maid Park. Game 7 of the ALCS will take place at 7:03 p.m. in Houston. Whoever wins will move on to the World Series.

Globe Life Field will host a watch party on Monday, Oct. 23. It will cost fans $10, but parking is free. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The last time the Texas Rangers made it to the postseason was in 2010 and 2011, with back-to-back trips to the World Series but fell short of the title both times.