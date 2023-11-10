Rangers ballpark championship tours offer fans a chance for a pic with World Series trophy

The Texas Rangers are offering fans a chance to take a photo with the Commissioner's Trophy during a tour at Globe Life Field.

The team announced Friday they would be offering guided Championship Tours at the ballpark for a limited time only between Nov. 11 and Nov. 26. The tour includes the standard tour of the stadium and includes stops in the press box, interview room, and visiting team's clubhouse.

"Globe Life Field ballpark tours take fans behind the scenes to explore locations like premium venues, unique club spaces, luxury suites, and more," the team said in a news release. "Along the way, each tour group will discover rich history, impressive architecture, and fun photo opportunities around every corner."

The premium option adds 30 minutes on the field. If you want to play catch, guests are allowed to bring one ball and glove per person.

The Championship Tour experience includes an exclusive photo opportunity with the Texas Rangers World Series trophy in the media interview room.

The tours do not include access to the Rangers clubhouse.

Ticket prices are $65 for adults and $40 for children ages 4-14.

For more information on Championship Tours, visit GlobeLifeField.com/Tours.