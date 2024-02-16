Josh Jung undergoes MRI for calf injury during Spring Training

The World Series champion Texas Rangers are dealing with their first injury concern of spring training.

All-Star third baseman Josh Jung made it to camp early and was taking ground balls during a morning workout Friday when he went down with an injured left calf.

NBC 5 Sports photojournalist Noah Bullard was there as Jung was taken to the clubhouse.

Here is video of Rangers Josh Jung injuring his calf while taking ground balls in Surprise, AZ. The team said he sustained calf discomfort and they will evaluate after an MRI. @NBCDFW https://t.co/Lv7PerFTLy pic.twitter.com/47srTdo4Cx — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) February 16, 2024

The team says he's having an MRI and they're awaiting the results.

Three other Rangers are currently sidelined until the summer. RHP Tyler Mahle is expected back in July after surgery to repair a right UCL. RHP Jacob deGrom is out until after the All-Star break for the same injury. RHP Max Scherzer is expected back in the summer after having surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back on Dec. 15, 2023.

For now, Jung is listed as day-to-day on the injury report.