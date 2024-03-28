Fans young and old excited for Texas Rangers Opening Day

Fans pack the pro shop at Globe Life Field grabbing gear for Rangers opening day.

“It’s going to be a great experience,” Rangers fan Ziegen Basquez said. “I’m going to get to see the players and watch them play.”

11-year-old Basquez said he's a long-time fan.

“Quite a while,” Basquez said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He still has quite a while to go to catch up with Robert Coronado.

“I’m from way back,” Rangers fan Robert Coronado said.

Coronado is 92 years young. He’s a retired Army Corporal Tank Commander and veteran of the Korean War. Baseball has always been important to him.

“It’s important that people understand baseball because it’s just like life,” Coronado said. “You get three shots you’re out. Life is almost the same.”

Coronado even taught young kids in his neighborhood about life and baseball to keep them out of trouble.

Baseball is something that can inspire people.

“It’s exciting,” Coronado said. “Makes you feel good inside. Your team is up there and you are rooting for them. I always knew that they could make it.”

Now Coronado is hoping he can make one of his dreams come true.

“If someone says come throw the first pitch I’m ready,” Coronado said.

He said he'd like to have the honor of throwing out a first pitch at a Rangers game.

“I think I could do it from the pitcher’s mound,” Coronado said.

But he said it's not just for him.

“I’d feel great because I feel like I’d be representing more than just me.”