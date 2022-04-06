Alligator Corn Dog & Brisket Egg Rolls Among New Food Items at Globe Life Field

On Monday, baseball fans will pour into Globe Life Field for the Texas Rangers 2022 home opener. Once inside, fans will find a multitude of new food options that everyone will want to try.

Alligator Corn Dog

NBC 5 News

An Alligator Andouille Sausage hand-dipped in corn dog batter and fried to a delicious golden brown. Available at the Bullpen Grill at Section 125.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicken Fried Brisket Sandwich

NBC 5 News

Generous pieces of in-house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket - hand-battered and fried - piled on thick slices of Texas Toast with pickles, red onions and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce. Available at the Sweet Baby Ray's stand at Section 125.

Brisket Egg Rolls

NBC 5 News

Created by a Rangers fan in 2020 as part of a recipe contest. Tender house-smoked brisket shredded and rolled up in a classic eggroll wrap with Napa cabbage - deep-fried until crispy and delicious. Served with Togarashi-seasoned fries and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce for dipping. Available at the Go Deep Fried stands at Sections 121, 225 and 230.

Vegan Bratwurst

An Impossible Vegan Bratwurst served on a fresh locally baked vegan roll with grilled onions. Available at the Vegan Cart in Section 101.

Vegan Chicken Salad

NBC 5 News

A classic chicken salad sandwich - but with vegan "chicken." Served with Terra Chips and sliced vegan bread. Available at the concession locations at Sections 101 and 205.

Golden Chick Loaded Fries

NBC 5 News

Golden Chick's signature battered fries, loaded with Ricos Nacho Cheese, bacon bits and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at the Golden Chick stand in Section 128.

Mac and Cheese Nachos

NBC 5 News

Tostitos Tortilla Chips covered with Ricos Cheese Sauce, a pile of creamy mac and cheese, pico de gallo, Ricos Jalapenos and a drizzle of sour cream. Available at concession stands at Sections 106 and 225.

Cornbread Chili Pie Dog

A Texas Chili all-angus beef hot dog with fresh-baked cornbread as the bun - topped with Texas Chili's chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at concessions stands at Sections 132 and 225.