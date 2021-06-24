Adrian Beltre, Chuck Morgan Headed to Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame

The Texas Rangers say former infielder Adrian Beltre and public address announcer Chuck Morgan are being inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

The team made the announcement Thursday morning, saying they are the 23rd and 24th to be enshrined. The ceremony will take place at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 before the game against the A's at Globe Life Field.

Below is more from the Rangers on both Beltre and Morgan.

Adrian Beltre

Beltre announced his retirement as an active player on November 20, 2018, after a brilliant 21-year Major League career with the Dodgers (1998-2004), Mariners (2005-2009), Red Sox (2010), and Rangers (2011-18). He ranks among the all-time leaders in doubles (11th, 636), games (14th, 2933), total bases (14th, 5309), extra-base hits (14th, 1151), hits (16th, 3166), RBI (25th, 1707), and home runs (31st, 477) and has the second most career hits of any non-U.S. native in history behind Albert Pujols. The only other players ever with at least 3166 hits and 477 home runs are Hank Aaron, Pujols, Willie Mays, and Eddie Murray.

In his eight seasons with the Rangers, Beltre batted .304 with 199 homers and 699 RBI in 1098 games. He was a four-time selection as the Rangers’ Player of the Year (2012-13-14-16), won three Rawlings Gold Gloves (2011-12-16), and earned a pair of Silver Slugger Awards (2011-14). Beltre was also selected to three American League All-Star teams in his Rangers’ tenure, starting the 2011 and 2012 Midsummer Classics.

He ranks among the Rangers lifetime leaders in homers (4th), RBI (6th), batting average (6th), extra-base hits (6th, 448), hits (7th, 1277), total bases (7th, 2133), games (9th), at-bats (9th, 4194), and doubles (9th, 239). Beltre hit at least .300 five times and drove in 100+ runs on three occasions as a Ranger. He produced one of the more memorable moments in club history when he doubled for his 3000th career hit on July 30, 2017, versus Baltimore at Globe Life Park. His .332 average as a Ranger at Globe Life Park was the highest in the 26-year history of the park, and he ranks second with 120 homers and 426 RBI.

The Rangers retired Beltre’s number 29 on June 8, 2019, during a pre-game ceremony at Globe Life Field, one of only six numbers retired by the Rangers franchise.

Chuck Morgan

On April 4, 1983, a former Nashville DJ announced the starting lineups for the Texas Rangers season opener with the Chicago White Sox at Arlington Stadium in his debut as a Major League Baseball public address announcer.

Chuck Morgan has not missed a game behind the microphone since. Entering today, his consecutive regular-season games streak stands at 3,038 games. Morgan called his 3000th consecutive game in the PA booth on September 26, 2020, with his microphone from that game donated to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Of his 39 years on the job, 38 have been working in three ballparks in Arlington. He spent the 2002 season as the in-park voice of the Kansas City Royals.

Chuck Morgan, the voice of the Texas Rangers, joins NBC 5 to discuss the return of fans to Globe Life Field on Opening Day 2021 and the safety measures in place.

While official records are not kept, there is no doubt this is the longest consecutive games streak among current MLB public address announcers. Dan Baker, who is in his 50th year doing PA for the Philadelphia Phillies, has missed games along the way. All-time numbers are inconclusive, but it is believed that Chicago Cubs legendary Wrigley Field announcer Pat Pieper did every home game from 1924 until his death in 1974.

Morgan is currently the Rangers Executive Vice President, Ballpark Entertainment, Promotions, and Production and has also worked in marketing, broadcasting, and sponsorships in his nearly four decades with the club, He has been responsible for the origination of Texas Rangers Captain, the club’s annual Fan Feat event, and countless other promotions and on-field activities. Morgan is credited with the creation of the in-park Dot Race, an innovation that led to numerous other sports teams having regular mascot and other races.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame was created in 2003 to honor those individuals who have excelled for the franchise both on and off the field. To be considered for Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame selection, former players must have spent a minimum of four seasons in a Texas uniform and be retired as an active player for a minimum of one year.

More details on the Hall of Fame pre-game ceremony on Aug. 14 will be announced in the coming weeks.