NBA

Rapper E-40 Alleges Racial Bias Led to Ejection From Kings-Warriors Game

The Sacramento Kings said in a statement that they are investigating the incident

By Logan Reardon

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

E-40 says racial bias led to ejection from Kings-Warriors game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bay Area rapper and noted Warriors fan E-40 was ejected from Saturday night's playoff game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and, in a statement the next morning, alleged racial bias as the reason behind his removal.

Video of E-40's ejection posted by a fan shows him talking to security and then being escorted him out of the arena. He then talks to fans in the crowd by the Warriors' bench while on his way out of the building.

The Vallejo native shared his point of view on what happened in a statement to The Athletic's Shams Charania on Sunday, and called for the Kings to investigate the incident.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that -- despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur -- racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.

"I've attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in professionalism, so this experience has been jarring. I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings' security team and I'm calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.

"I'm truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances and I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior."

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

MLB 49 mins ago

Trevor Bauer Makes Japanese Baseball Debut After MLB Suspension

NASCAR 4 hours ago

Chase Elliott Makes Return at Martinsville After Broken Leg

The Kings responded to E-40's claim with the following statement:

"The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made."

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State WarriorsSacramento Kings
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us