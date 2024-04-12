Texas Rangers

New Texas Rangers fan jewelry collection features an $11K championship replica ring

From belt buckles to cuff links, get iced out in Texas Rangers jewelry

By NBCDFW Staff

Rangers

You can now get your own Rangers championship replica ring -- for $11K.

The new Texas Rangers Championship Jewelry collection was released and it features 17 pieces.

Prices range from $79 for a championship key chain to $10,950 for the superfan championship ring.

Here's what they're offering:

TEXAS RANGERS CHAMPIONSHIP FAN COLLECTION

SUPER FAN CHAMPIONSHIP RING – $10,950

Rangers

PREMIUM CHAMPIONSHIP RING – $6995

Rangers

STANDARD CHAMPIONSHIP RING – $895

Rangers

PREMIUM CHAMPIONSHIP PENDANT – $8495

Rangers

STANDARD CHAMPIONSHIP PENDANT – $895

Rangers

FAN CHAMPIONSHIP PENDANT – $795

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP JERSEY PENDANT – $995

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP BAR PENDANT – $149

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP BAR BRACELET – $199

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP ID BRACELET – $695

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP RING EARRINGS – $695

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP LOGO EARRINGS – $495

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP KEYCHAIN – $79

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP CUFFLINKS – $695

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP MENS DOG TAG – $295

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP BELT BUCKLE – $1295

Rangers

CHAMPIONSHIP LAPEL PIN – $495

Rangers

You can purchase items from this list here.

The Rangers are also offering a chance to buy the same Tier One ring that players received on March 30. The price point is unknown but you can send an inquiry at the bottom of the page linked here.

