You can now get your own Rangers championship replica ring -- for $11K.

The new Texas Rangers Championship Jewelry collection was released and it features 17 pieces.

Prices range from $79 for a championship key chain to $10,950 for the superfan championship ring.

Here's what they're offering:

TEXAS RANGERS CHAMPIONSHIP FAN COLLECTION

SUPER FAN CHAMPIONSHIP RING – $10,950

PREMIUM CHAMPIONSHIP RING – $6995

STANDARD CHAMPIONSHIP RING – $895

PREMIUM CHAMPIONSHIP PENDANT – $8495

STANDARD CHAMPIONSHIP PENDANT – $895

FAN CHAMPIONSHIP PENDANT – $795

CHAMPIONSHIP JERSEY PENDANT – $995

CHAMPIONSHIP BAR PENDANT – $149

CHAMPIONSHIP BAR BRACELET – $199

CHAMPIONSHIP ID BRACELET – $695

CHAMPIONSHIP RING EARRINGS – $695

CHAMPIONSHIP LOGO EARRINGS – $495

CHAMPIONSHIP KEYCHAIN – $79

CHAMPIONSHIP CUFFLINKS – $695

CHAMPIONSHIP MENS DOG TAG – $295

CHAMPIONSHIP BELT BUCKLE – $1295

CHAMPIONSHIP LAPEL PIN – $495

You can purchase items from this list here.

The Rangers are also offering a chance to buy the same Tier One ring that players received on March 30. The price point is unknown but you can send an inquiry at the bottom of the page linked here.