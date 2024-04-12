You can now get your own Rangers championship replica ring -- for $11K.
The new Texas Rangers Championship Jewelry collection was released and it features 17 pieces.
Prices range from $79 for a championship key chain to $10,950 for the superfan championship ring.
Here's what they're offering:
TEXAS RANGERS CHAMPIONSHIP FAN COLLECTION
SUPER FAN CHAMPIONSHIP RING – $10,950
PREMIUM CHAMPIONSHIP RING – $6995
STANDARD CHAMPIONSHIP RING – $895
PREMIUM CHAMPIONSHIP PENDANT – $8495
STANDARD CHAMPIONSHIP PENDANT – $895
FAN CHAMPIONSHIP PENDANT – $795
CHAMPIONSHIP JERSEY PENDANT – $995
CHAMPIONSHIP BAR PENDANT – $149
CHAMPIONSHIP BAR BRACELET – $199
CHAMPIONSHIP ID BRACELET – $695
CHAMPIONSHIP RING EARRINGS – $695
CHAMPIONSHIP LOGO EARRINGS – $495
CHAMPIONSHIP KEYCHAIN – $79
CHAMPIONSHIP CUFFLINKS – $695
CHAMPIONSHIP MENS DOG TAG – $295
CHAMPIONSHIP BELT BUCKLE – $1295
CHAMPIONSHIP LAPEL PIN – $495
You can purchase items from this list here.
The Rangers are also offering a chance to buy the same Tier One ring that players received on March 30. The price point is unknown but you can send an inquiry at the bottom of the page linked here.