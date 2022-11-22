Darrelle Revis, Patrick Willis Highlight Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Football Hall of Fame names 28 semifinalists for Class of 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Two more rounds of cuts to go.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has whittled its list of candidates for the Class of 2023 down to 28 semifinalists.
Fifteen finalists will emerge from this batch of 28 names -- that next reveal coming in January 2023.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will then officially be named during 2022 NFL Honors, which takes place in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII.
Tuesday's semifinalist announcement begins the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 long journey to enshrinement next August in Canton, Ohio.
Here's the complete semifinalist list for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023:
- Eric Allen, cornerback
- Jared Allen, defensive end
- Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
- Ronde Barber, cornerback
- Anquan Boldin, wide receiver
- Henry Ellard, wide receiver
- Jahri Evans, offensive guard
- London Fletcher, linebacker
- Dwight Freeney, defensive end
- James Harrison, linebacker
- Rodney Harrison, safety
- Devin Hester, kick returner/wide receiver
- Torry Holt, wide receiver
- Andre Johnson, wide receiver
- Albert Lewis, cornerback
- Robert Mathis, defensive end/linebacker
- Darrelle Revis, cornerback
- Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver
- Fred Taylor, running back
- Joe Thomas, offensive tackle
- Zach Thomas, linebacker
- Hines Ward, wide receiver
- DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end
- Ricky Watters, running back
- Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
- Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle
- Patrick Willis, linebacker
- Darren Woodson, safety
