Preparations Underway for AT&T Red River Showdown Saturday

The Texas longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in front of fans Saturday, for the AT&T Red River Showdown.

There won’t be a packed stadium this year.

“Normally, the stadium holds more than 92,000 people. This year, it’s limited capacity, so it’s going to be less than 25,000 people, out here enjoying the game. Those are going to be the only people on the fairgrounds,” said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas.

Friday there were final preps and disinfecting being done ahead of the big game.

Ticket holders are asked to social distance and wear face coverings.

“They need to wear a usual face mask. No face shields. It needs to be a cloth or surgical face mask similar to what I’m wearing,” said Condoianis.

The pandemic canceled this year’s State Fair, but the rivalry will still go on.

It’s been played at the state fair since 1929.

The Big Tex Fair drive-thru will not be running Saturday, but fans can still get a taste of the fair at concession stands near the stadium.

There’s a lot of anticipation ahead of the big game.

“It’ll be quieter than it normally is for this game, but most of the changes will be for the fans who attend these games,” said Kenny Mossman, Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations for the University of Oklahoma. “I think there will still be a lot of excited people, but they’ll have to make twice as much noise as usual.”

Gates open Saturday at 8 a.m. and kick-off is at 11 a.m.

We’ll have continuing coverage of the AT&T Red River Showdown on NBC 5 Saturday.