PBR World Championship returning to Fort Worth, Arlington in 2025

The Professional Bull Riders league is returning their world championship to Arlington next year.

AT&T Stadium will once again welcome the PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast next May, where the world's best bull riders will be crowned and take home a gold buckle and $1 million.

PBR reimagined the finals in 2024, debuting a three-stage format. That will return in 2025, with the first two stages being held at the iconic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth. Eliminations (May 8-11) and Ride For Redemption (May 14-15) will set the stage for a 25-rider field to compete for the title in Arlington.

PBR said last year that Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil) "etched his name in the PBR record books inside AT&T Stadium, crowned the 2024 World Champion. Persevering through what appeared to be a season-ending injury sustained during Eliminations, Dias, who donned the chaps of the late Lane Frost in his quest for bull riding glory, was released from the hospital and several days later outlasted a hard-charging John Crimber (Decatur, Texas) to become just the second rider in history to win the World Championship and Rookie of the Year honor in the same season."

Two-day ticket packages for the event's final stage go on sale Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ATTStadium.com, SeatGeek.com and PBRWorldFinals.com, or by phone at 1-800-732-1727.