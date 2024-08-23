Patrick Mahomes gives $5 million to Texas Tech for stadium projects

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes donated $5 million to Texas Tech, his alma mater, on Thursday to help fund a $242 million renovation of the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium and the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.

The school in Lubbock, Texas, said it would name the walkthrough area of the football center, the quarterback meeting room and the office of the offensive coordinator after Mahomes, who played for the Red Raiders from 2014-16. He declared for the NFL draft a year early and the Chiefs selected him in the first round in 2017.

Mahomes, a two-time league MVP, has since led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles, including the past two. He is a three-time Super Bowl MVP and a two-time first-team All-Pro, and he was voted to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl last season.

“There isn’t a greater ambassador for Texas Tech athletics than Patrick Mahomes,” Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said. “He is arguably the best brand in sports, not only for his success on the field but for what he and his family do off it.”

@PatrickMahomes | #WreckEm — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) August 22, 2024

Mahomes retweeted the gift announcement Thursday before skipping the Chiefs' preseason finale against the Bears later in the evening. They open the regular season on Sept. 5 against the Ravens in a rematch of the AFC title game.

Mahomes' impact on the school was already evident inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

In July, Texas Tech agreed to a 10-year partnership with Adidas to become its official apparel provider. As part of the deal, the company has released Texas Tech and Mahomes co-branded apparel featuring his signature “gladiator” logo.

Mahomes frequently attends Texas Tech games, too. For the past three seasons, he has returned during the Chiefs' bye week, including in 2022, when he was inducted into the school's Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame. Mahomes also attends baseball and basketball events, including the Big 12 Tournament, which is held not far from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

His latest gift to Texas Tech pushes the school's fundraising total to $115 million for the stadium and football center projects.

“When we first launched this campaign, Patrick was only a freshman, and now it is fitting that we approach the end of the campaign with a gift of his own,” Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. “We are so proud of Patrick for all he has accomplished and how he has continually supported Texas Tech on a global scale.”