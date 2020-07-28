Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes Becoming Part Owner of Kansas City Royals

Under a shower of confetti, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes waves to cheering fans during a parade in the team's honor at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Feb. 2, 2020.
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images (File)

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

“I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do.”

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Rangers 30 mins ago

Rangers Activate Martin From Virus IL, Kluber to 45-Day IL

Cowboys 2 hours ago

Ezekiel Elliott Donates Time, Cleats to South Oak Cliff Football Program

Mahomes' decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.

“He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball,” said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kansas CityNFLMLBPatrick MahomesRoyals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us