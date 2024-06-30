Orellano's goal leads Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Dallas in MLS

Luca Orellano scored the only goal of the match and FC Cincinnati defeated FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night.

Early in the second half, Orellano brought the ball up the right side, then cut to the middle at the top of the box before blasting a shot past Dallas keeper Maarten Paes.

The goal stood up as Cincinnati limited Dallas FC's scoring chances.

Dallas attempted 16 shots, with only two shots on goal. Roman Celentano made two saves for Cincinnati and Paes had one for Dallas.

Cincinnati attempted six shots, two on goal.

A HOMEGROWN DEBUT

Homegrown Tarik Scott made his FC Dallas debut by coming on in the 54th minute of the match.

“It felt good, it's definitely a moment I've been waiting for a long time and by the grace of God I was lucky enough to have it tonight," Scott said. "It was a good experience to be able to play with the guys and try and make a difference in this game.”

Scott becomes the 29th player to feature for both FC Dallas and North Texas SC and also the 29th Homegrown player to debut for FC Dallas. Scott tore his ACL and LCL in FC Dallas’ 2023 preseason match against Malmö FF.

FROM OPEN TRYOUTS TO MLS

Midfielder Tomas Pondeca made his FC Dallas debut after substituting into the match in the 81st minute. Pondeca becomes the 30th player to play for both FC Dallas and North Texas SC. Pondeca signed with FC Dallas on December 15, 2023, after signing with North Texas SC from an open tryout in the 2023 season.

"We know FC Dallas, we give chances to the Homegrown players. Sometimes it’s not fair for them, because of the situation they’re put in. But they’re going to grow, especially with a situation like this," said Interim head coach Peter Luccin.

10K MINUTES (AND COUNTING)

After playing 90 minutes in tonight's match, defender Marco Farfan surpassed 10,000 regular season minutes played. Farfan joins Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Omar Gonzalez and Sebastian Lletget as the only players in the current FC Dallas roster to surpass 10,000 minutes in MLS regular season matches.

SELLOUT NUMBER TEN

FC Dallas recorded its tenth-consecutive sellout of the 2024 season. This marks the first time in club history that FC Dallas has sold out Toyota Stadium in its first ten home games of the regular season

UP NEXT: REIGNITING THE RIVALRIES

FC Dallas hosts the Portland Timbers on 4th of July Celebration Night presented by CoServ at Toyota Stadium on Thursday, July 4. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT. Dallas visits Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, July 7 from Children's Mercy Park. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT.