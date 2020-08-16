wings

Ogunbowale Scores 33, Wings Beat Mercury to Snap Skid

Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings handles the ball against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 16, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 33 points and had a late steal to help the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 95-89 on Sunday and snap a three-game skid.

Ogunbowale made 6 of 7 from 3-point range and had her sixth career game with 30-plus points. Allisha Gray added 20 points and Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 17 for the Wings.

Brittney Griner's short jumper with 2:59 to play trimmed the Mercury's deficit to 80-79 but Ogunbowale answered with a three-point play and Mabrey added a 3-pointer to make it a seven-point game a minute later. Skylar Diggins-Smith sandwiched a pair of 3s for Phoenix around a pull-up jumper by Ogunbowale but Mabry made a layup and, after Ogunbowale's steal, Gray made another to make it 92-85 with 23.3 seconds to go.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

fc dallas 41 mins ago

FC Dallas: Players to Remain in Locker Room During Anthem

Rangers 55 mins ago

Gray Strikes Out 7 as Rockies Beat Rangers

Griner led Phoenix with 29 points and Diggins-Smith scored 20. Diana Taurasi returned after missing three games with a lower back injury. She had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes.

Satou Sabally, who the Wings took with the No. 2 pick in April's draft, missed her second consecutive game due to a back injury. The 6-foot-4 wing is averaging 11.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Dallas shot 49.3% (34 of 69) from the field and made 12 of 27 from 3-point range.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

wings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us