Dallas Wings

Ogunbowale Scores 24, Wings Outscore Mystics 13-4 in OT

By The Associated Press

dallas-wings-logo
NBC 5 News

Arike Ogunbowale had 24 points and nine assists, and the Dallas Wings held off the Washington Mystics 101-92 in overtime on Friday night.

Marina Mabrey gave Dallas a 65-42 lead with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter, but the Wings were outscored 23-12 in the fourth, capped by Myisha Hines-Allen tying basket with 1:04 left.

Dallas opened the overtime session on a 10-1 run as Washington didn't make its first field goal until there were 21.2 seconds left.

Isabelle Harrison added 19 points, and Kayla Thornton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas (5-8). Mabrey also scored 17 points and Ogunbowale made all 12 of her free throws.

Hines-Allen scored a career-high 35 points with 12 rebounds for Washington (4-8). Ariel Atkins had 18 points and nine rebounds.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Wings
