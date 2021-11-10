Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Eyeing Three Teams in Free Agency

Do the Saints have an advantage in OBJ sweepstakes with star receiver's connection to New Orleans, Baton Rouge?

By Darren Hartwell

Report: OBJ 'honing in' on these three teams in free agency

The New England Patriots reportedly made contact with Odell Beckham Jr.'s camp, but the free-agent wide receiver has other teams atop his wish list.

Beckham is "honing in" on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints as his potential destinations after clearing waivers Tuesday, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday.

Those landing spots all make sense for Beckham, who reportedly wants to have a significant role on a contender. He'd be paired with an elite quarterback in Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes) or Green Bay (Aaron Rodgers), while the 5-3 Saints are Beckham's hometown team: He went to high school in New Orleans and attended LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

The Patriots are intrigued by Beckham's talents, according to our Tom E. Curran, and are in the playoff hunt at 5-4. But they also have a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones, so perhaps Beckham wants to team up with a more established signal-caller.

We may find out Wednesday whether the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver chooses between the Chiefs, Packers and Saints -- or if a dark horse like the Patriots or Seattle Seahawks is still in play.

