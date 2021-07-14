Having a player grace the cover of the NBA 2K video game isn't as illustrious as boasting an MVP or ROY, but for the Mavericks franchise that lack of 2K-cred had been somewhat glaring.

Until now.

Not sure who these other guys are but huge honor to be on cover of #NBA2K22. Thank you @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/Aetu6HblLB — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 14, 2021

Rumors and leaks of recent weeks are indeed true: Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki is on the 2K22′s NBA 75th Anniversary edition cover, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant. And 22-year-old Mavericks star Luka Doncic is on the covers of NBA 2K22′s Standard Edition as well as its Cross-Gen Bundle.

Huge honor to be on the cover of #NBA2K22. Thanks @NBA2K! pic.twitter.com/ptIhpVNUdN — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) July 14, 2021

