Nowitzki, Doncic First Mavericks to be on Cover of NBA 2K Video Game

Nowitzki is one of 3 legends on the NBA 75th Anniversary edition, while Doncic is featured on standard and cross-bundle editions

The legends edition cover of NBA 2K22, the latest entry in the basketball video game series, features Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki along with Kevin Durant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Other editions, like the cross-gen digital bundle, feature Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.(Courtesy of 2K Games)
Having a player grace the cover of the NBA 2K video game isn't as illustrious as boasting an MVP or ROY, but for the Mavericks franchise that lack of 2K-cred had been somewhat glaring.

Until now.

Rumors and leaks of recent weeks are indeed true: Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki is on the 2K22′s NBA 75th Anniversary edition cover, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant. And 22-year-old Mavericks star Luka Doncic is on the covers of NBA 2K22′s Standard Edition as well as its Cross-Gen Bundle.

Read more on this story and Nowitzki's reaction from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

