After 25 seasons of throwing the shot put, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Michelle Carter is retiring from Track and Field after a final meet this weekend.

"It's time for me to move on," she said.

Carter is a household name in the world of athletics.

She is the first American woman to win gold in the shot put and holds three American records.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

#BREAKING North Texas Olympic gold medalist @ShotDiva announces her retirement from competition. Michelle Carter says, “It’s time for me to move on,” after 25 seasons of throwing the shot put. @NBCDFW @usatf pic.twitter.com/N3014RYBeP — Brian Curtis (@BrianCurtisNBC5) June 23, 2022

Carter missed the Tokyo Olympics with an injured ankle.

The three-time Olympian won a gold medal in the shot put at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and became the first American woman to win the gold in that event. Her throw set an American record.

Michelle really started to shine in 1997 at Red Oak High School when she won eight shot put state championships. After her successful prep career, she was awarded a full scholarship to The University of Texas, where she was a seven-time All-American.

She is making her mark off the field as well. Her nonprofit called You Throw Girl Sports Confidence Camp was created in 2017. It’s open to female athletes in all sports in grades 6th through 12th.

Carter was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in March 2020. She and her father became the first, father-daughter duo to receive the honor. He was inducted in 2002 after winning a silver medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in shot put.