North Texas beats Temple 45-14 for its first win as a member of the American Athletic Conference

Chandler Rogers passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns, Ja’Mori Maclin caught six passes for 163 yards and two scores, and North Texas beat Temple 45-14 on Saturday for its first win as a member of the American Athletic Conference.
North Texas had three scores of over 40 yards. Maclin caught a short pass before breaking two tackles along the left sideline for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter. Oscar Adaway III went untouched for a 43-yard scoring run in the third. Maclin's second touchdown was a 64-yarder to make it 38-14 with 8:17 left to play.
Adaway and Isaiah Johnson each rushed for 75-plus yards and a touchdown for North Texas (3-3, 1-1). The Mean Green defense also forced three turnovers in the second half — on interceptions by Ridge Texada, Nick Nakwaasah, and Carson Kropp.
Quincy Patterson was intercepted three times for Temple (2-5, 0-3). He was 12 of 30 for 105 yards and carried it 24 times for 108 yards and a score. A Temple quarterback’s 113 yards rushing were the most by Patterson, since Chris Coyer's 184 yards at Ohio in 2011.
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.