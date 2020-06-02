North Texas Athletes, Teams React to Death of George Floyd

Reaction to George Floyd's death while in police custody has poured in from across the country and throughout North Texas.

Not only during protests in the streets, but also in communities on social media.

Many area sports figures and franchises expressed their horror over social injustice that took a black man's life.

"We will not stand for injustice, inequity, and disparity," the Dallas Mavericks tweeted.

We will NOT stand for injustice, inequity, and disparity. pic.twitter.com/DfvHRvPiJE — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 1, 2020

"Human rights are not optional. They need to be equal for all and they need to be protected," the Dallas Stars tweeted.

Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban and several players attended a prayer vigil in Dallas on Sunday.

Mark Cuban, Justin Jackson, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber and Jalen Brunson protesting in Dallas right now.



(Photo and ID credit: @SmileyPool/@dallasnews) pic.twitter.com/LPJyQGK1Dt — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) May 31, 2020

"The senseless act of violence that we all witnessed broke our hearts and the hearts of our young men that we've been charged with to parent, teach, coach, and mentor for so many years," TCU head football coach Gary Patterson said in a video posted on Twitter. "We have to do better. I have to do better. We have to be part of the solution. We must change."

It's a sentiment Patterson's wife, Kelsey, said she shared.

"We visited with lots of our players over two days to talk with them and see how best we can represent them and how they were feeling and the best thing that I got, one of our former trainers said, 'You know, I don't know what to say, but I just don't want to stay silent,'" Patterson said.