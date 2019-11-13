No. 2 Baylor Women Sign 2 of Nation’s Top Recruits

NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Defending national champion Baylor has signed a pair of Texas high school teammates who are two of the nation's top recruits.

Irving MacArthur High standouts Hannah Gusters, a 6-foot-4 post, and Sarah Andrews, a 5-7 guard, signed Wednesday with the Lady Bears. Both prep seniors had previously committed verbally to No. 2 Baylor.

Andrews was ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 2 point guard by espnW's Hoopgurlz. Gusters was the No. 9 overall ranked player and No. 2 center.

Gusters initially helped Duncanville High School win a state championship as a freshman, and the team went back to the Class 6A region finals as a sophomore before she switched to Irving.

Andrews has been a two-time all-state selection at MacArthur.

