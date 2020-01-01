NHL Winter Classic in Dallas Sells Out Tickets

More than 85,000 fans packed the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to watch the Stars beat the Nashville Predators on New Year’s Day.

The crowd is the second largest in NHL history and is a continuation of the league’s successful “Winter Classic” series.

North Texas is among the warmest climates the game has ever been held but the weather cooperated, with temperatures hovering in the 40’s.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, 85-thousand people, 4 times as many as you’ll see at the AAC, it’s hard to conceive unless you’re here,” one fan said.

Beyond the game on the ice, there was no shortage of Texas themed entertainment that included horses, cattle and even pig races. “The sport is growing down south, that’s all I can say,” fan Crew Harrison said. “It’s a whole different environment, different energy and vibe.”