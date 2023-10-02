Who is playing in NFL's Week 5? Here is the full schedule

Only two unbeaten teams remained going into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. And they stayed untouched.

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, who formed the recent NFC Championship Game matchup, are 4-0 going into a week that will surely test them.

But first, bye weeks will start this week with four teams: the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.

The action started on Thursday with the Chicago Bears earning their first victory of the season with a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Sunday slate began with the Jacksonville Jaguars capping a very successful week in London with their second consecutive win overseas after a 25-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. It was a low-scoring affair until the fourth quarter when Travis Etienne rushed for two touchdowns to help seal the win.

The early slate of games on Sunday saw the Pittsburgh Steelers rally late for a 17-10 win over the rival Baltimore Ravens, the Atlanta Falcons walk off the Houston Texans 21-19, and the Indianapolis Colts fend off the Tennessee Titans 23-16. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins sprinted past the New York Giants 31-16, the New Orleans Saints crushed the New England Patriots 34-0, and the Detroit Lions rolled past the Carolina Panthers 42-24.

In the late window, the Eagles remained undefeated with a 23-14 road win vs. the Los Angeles Rams while the Cincinnati Bengals temporarily got out of their slump with a 34-20 road win vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs bumped the Minnesota Vikings to a 1-4 start without Taylor Swift's presence while the New York Jets picked up a needed win vs. the struggling Denver Broncos.

Sunday Night Football had the most anticipated matchup of the week as the Dallas Cowboys travelled to the Bay Area to meet the still-unbeaten 49ers. But the iconic rivalry was one-sided as San Francisco won in a 42-10 rout.

The week concluded with the Las Vegas Raiders squeezing by the Green Bay Packers 17-13 on Monday Night Football.

Here is how the full schedule for Week 5 in the NFL panned out: