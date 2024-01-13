Houston Texans

Texans' C.J. Stroud becomes youngest NFL QB to win a playoff game

Stroud and Houston beat the Cleveland Browns 45-14 during wild card weekend

By Sanjesh Singh

Houston, you have a franchise quarterback.

The Texans selecting C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick this past draft continues to pay dividends early on.

Stroud, at 22 years and 102 days, became the youngest quarterback ever to win a NFL playoff game after Houston beat the Cleveland Browns 45-14 during wild card weekend on Saturday.

Stroud surpassed Michael Vick's mark when Vick guided the Atlanta Falcons to a 27-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 4, 2003. Vick was 22 years, 192 days old on the day of the win.

Stroud also achieved the feat as the fourth-youngest QB to start a game. He completed 16 of 21 passes for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no picks.

The Texans' defense intercepted 38-year-old Joe Flacco for back-to-back pick-sixes in the third quarter that put the game out of reach after Stroud's three first-half touchdown passes.

Stroud will look to keep his momentum going in the divisional round.

