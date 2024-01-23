Two Kansas City fans played a major role in the Chiefs' win on Sunday.

One fan simply plugged in the other fan and turned it on.

Yes, Chiefs fan Colby Rainey used an actual fan, as in the kind that circulates a cool breeze on a hot day, to jokingly provide the extra gust of wind needed to make the Buffalo Bills' game-tying field goal miss wide. The video of the diehard fans went viral on social media.

Got em with the ole fan trick! @ClayWendler pic.twitter.com/aLuriTQMUr — Colby Rainey (@colbyrainey) January 22, 2024

“I figured I’d give it a shot,” Rainey told NBC affiliate KSHB. “If it’s stupid and it works, I guess it isn’t stupid then.”

With the Chiefs leading 27-24 in the AFC divisional round game and Bills kicker Tyler Bass preparing to attempt a 44-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining, Rainey positioned the fan at the left side of his television screen and turned it on.

Sure enough, the kick by Bass sailed wide right, recreating an all-too familiar phrase and heartbreak in Buffalo and setting off a wild celebration in the Rainey household.

Other Kansas City fans also helped generate some wind during the field-goal attempt...

With the victory, the Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Kansas City fans will be ready.

“We’ll see what happens," Rainey said. "But if needed, we’ll kick it on high.”