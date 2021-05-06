NFL providing 50 free Super Bowl LVI tickets to vaccinated fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The National Football League has decided to use its platform to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The league announced that it will be giving away 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI to vaccinated fans. The Super Bowl will be in February 2022 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. To win a pair of Super Bowl tickets, fans will have to share their story of why they decided to get the vaccination or why they will be getting vaccinated soon.

This major campaign is another step the league has taken to aid in helping the world return to a normal state. This is not the NFL's first attempt to be a part of the vaccination conversation. Millions of vaccinations have been administered at over 20 NFL stadiums and facilities since the beginning of the year. The NFL previously invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa as a way to show their appreciation for the nonstop work efforts of many healthcare workers during the global pandemic. The league will also offer discounts for purchases made at the NFLShop.com to fans that are vaccinated later this year.

More details about the free Super Bowl tickets will be announced during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World show on Saturday night. The show, which also includes President Joe Biden, will be in efforts to bring entertainers and artists together to help show public unity for the vaccine. The broadcast will be at 8 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium and will be across multiple platforms, including ABC, CBS and FOX.