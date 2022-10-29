Dallas Stars

New York Rangers Defeat Dallas Stars on Saturday

By Associated Press

 Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger left because of an injury, and New York beat the Stars.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York and fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second.

The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lower-body injury in a 2-2 game.

Mika Zibanenad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves. Jason Robertson, Mason Marchment and Roope Hintz scored for Dallas.

