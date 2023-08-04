What future Power Five conferences look like as Pac-12 loses 5 schools

The Pac-12 purge continues.

A total of five schools finalized moves away from the Pac-12 on Friday.

First, Oregon and Washington were approved by the Big Ten as future members of the conference. The Ducks and Huskies will move to the Big Ten on Aug. 2, 2024.

Hours later, the Big 12 poached three Pac-12 programs, accepting Arizona, Arizona State and Utah into the conference beginning in the 2024-25 athletic season.

The departures leave the Pac-12 with just four members beyond the 2023-24 season.

"Today’s news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities."

In June 2022, UCLA and USC announced plans to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in the summer of 2024. And as the Pac-12 has failed to secure a competitive long-term media rights deal, several more schools have followed suit in heading for the exit door.

So, what does the future Power Five landscape look like following the latest conference realignment wave? Here's what to know:

How many teams are in the Big Ten?

The additions of Oregon and Washington will bring the Big Ten to 18 teams.

What schools are in the Big Ten?

Here's what the Big Ten projects to look like starting in 2024-25:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Oregon (joining in 2024-25)

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

UCLA (joining in 2024-25)

USC (joining in 2024-25)

Washington (joining in 2024-25)

Wisconsin

How many teams are in the Big 12?

The Big 12 had already landed one Pac-12 school in Colorado before picking up Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. The conference will now be up to 16 future programs.

What teams are in the Big 12?

The Big 12 is also adding four other schools for the 2023-24 athletic season: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. Cincinnati, Houston and UCF came over from the American Athletic Conference, while BYU joined from the West Coast Conference.

Here's the projected 16-team Big 12 for 2024-25:

Arizona (joining in 2024-25)

Arizona State (joining in 2024-25)

Baylor

BYU

Cincinnati

Colorado (joining in 2024-25)

Houston

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas Tech

UCF

Utah (joining in 2024-25)

West Virginia

What teams are leaving the Pac-12?

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah and Washington are the schools exiting the Pac-12 following the 2023-24 season.

What are the remaining Pac-12 schools?

Needless to say, the future of the Pac-12 is in serious jeopardy. There are currently just four schools projected to still be in the conference by the start of the 2024-25 season:

Cal

Oregon State

Stanford

Washington State

What schools are in the SEC?

The SEC is picking up two big-time programs from the Big 12 starting next year in Oklahoma and Texas. The Longhorns and Sooners will give the SEC 16 schools:

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Mizzou

Oklahoma (joining in 2024-25)

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas (joining in 2024-25)

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

What schools are in the ACC?

Finally, there's the ACC, which hasn't seen any additions or subtractions amid the latest conference realignment madness. Here's a look at the 15-member conference: