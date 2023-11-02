College Football

Opossum goes viral after being removed from field at TCU-Texas Tech football game

College football fans couldn't get enough of the field-invading opossum

By Eric Mullin

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via USA TODAY Sports

A matchup between the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders featured a surprise appearance from an opossum.

Following the first quarter of Thursday night's TCU-Texas Tech football game, an opossum ran onto the field at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

After eventually being caught, the opossum went viral for showing an apparent displeasure over being removed from the field.

The animal became an instant sensation on social media as college football fans couldn't get enough of the scene.

Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec even went over the greet the opossum.

The animal may have been a good-luck charm for Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders defeated TCU 35-28 to snap a two-game losing streak.

