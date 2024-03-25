Everything to know about Dallas regional: Teams, dates, tickets for NCAA Tournament

Everything is bigger in Texas -- including March Madness.

The South region is rolling in Dallas this week for a trio of games that will help determine the national champion.

After a hectic opening week of the NCAA Tournament, some of the nation's hottest teams are heading to Texas -- including a historic program, the lowest remaining seed and more.

With the Sweet 16 matchups now set, here's everything you need to know for the upcoming games in Dallas:

When is the 2024 Dallas regional?

The Sweet 16 games in Dallas will be held on Friday, March 29, followed by the Elite Eight game on Sunday, March 31.

Who is playing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Dallas?

Here are the four teams that will place at American Airlines Center in Dallas this week:

No. 1 Houston

No. 2 Marquette

No. 4 Duke

No. 11 NC State

When are the NCAA Tournament games in Dallas?

Friday's games will air on CBS. Here are the matchups and tip-off times:

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State: 6:09 p.m. CT

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke: 8:39 p.m. CT

How much are tickets to the NCAA Tournament in Dallas?

Fans can buy tickets for Friday or Sunday individually, but there's also an option to see all three games.

Tickets for Friday, which allows you to see both Sweet 16 games, are starting at $244 on StubHub. You can attend Sunday's Elite Eight game for $148. And if you want to watch all three games, there's a two-day pass with prices as low as $415.