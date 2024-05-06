Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama named NBA Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama has collected his first piece of season-long NBA hardware, and if his rookie season is any indication, there are plenty more accolades to come.

The San Antonio Spurs sensation was named the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday, beating out fellow finalists Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets.

Wembanyama earned all 99 first-place votes for the award, making him the first unanimous winner since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16. Holmgren was the runner-up after receiving all but one second-place vote, while Miller rounded out the top three after getting 83 third-place votes.

Victor Wembanyama received all 99 first-place votes from a media panel, making him the first unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season. pic.twitter.com/cWcjdXRrUD — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 6, 2024

Wembanyama was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and lived up to the hype in his first NBA season. The 7-foot-4 French phenom led all rookies in points per game (21.4) and rebounds per game (10.6) while also leading the NBA in blocks per game (3.6). He played 71 games for the Spurs, who missed the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 22-60 record.

The 20-year-old picked up a handful of individual accolades during the season, too. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Month for January, February and March.

The Spurs have only had the No. 1 overall draft pick three times in history, and all three selections went on to win Rookie of the Year honors. Wembanyama joins Hall of Fame big men David Robinson (1989-90) and Tim Duncan (1997-98) in the group.

