NBA

NBA Twitter, Kings Fans Go Wild After Sac's Playoff Win Over Warriors

Sacramento started its playoff journey with a crucial win

By Jarrod Castillo

NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings' Game 1 win vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 17 years since their last NBA playoff appearance, the Kings made a splash in their postseason return, pulling out a thrilling 126-123 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

A back-and-forth game throughout, Sacramento ultimately nabbed the win, thanks in part to De'Aaron Fox's (38 points) and Malik Monk's (32 points off the bench) herculean effort on the offensive end.

Naturally, Kings fans and NBA Twitter went ballistic watching the two Northern California rivals go all out in an entertaining contest. 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NBA

What Is the Record for Most Points Scored in an NBA Playoff Game Debut?

Texas Rangers

Astros Take 8-2 Win Over the Rangers Saturday Night in Houston

Along with enjoying how the game went, some fans gave props to Fox and Monk's outings against the defending champions. 

As both squads begin to look ahead to the remainder of the series, Sacramento and Golden State certainly will have their fair share of memorable moments.

Though for Fox, Monk, Kings fans, and the rest of NBA Twitter, Saturday night's contest surely will be one to remember. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State WarriorsSacramento Kings
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us