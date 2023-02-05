NBA Twitter goes wild after Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyrie Irving is on the move … again.

On Friday, the 30-year-old All-Star guard demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and now it's official just 48 hours later.

The Nets have traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that includes Brooklyn's Markieff Morris and the Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to reports.

The Mavericks are sending a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second round-pick to the Nets, sources @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooklyn also is sending Markieff Morris to Dallas. https://t.co/EtqlQqQuGq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

Once news (and details) of the deal hit the web, NBA Twitter went into a frenzy:

LeBron finding out the Lakers didn’t trade for Kyrie Irving:pic.twitter.com/DSgU7fbLDO — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) February 5, 2023

when your team trades for kyrie irving pic.twitter.com/BZgVgdEgUd — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) February 5, 2023

Mavs fans: Did you think the Mavs FO could pull off a trade for Kyrie Irving?



Me: pic.twitter.com/JLKWwIFW1n — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) February 5, 2023

Congrats to the @dallasmavs for pulling off a trade for @KyrieIrving! Getting one of the best to to it! — DP23 (@CrypticDP23) February 5, 2023

What a bad trade #KyrieIrving — DFS Swaggy (@DfsSwaggy) February 5, 2023

Brooklyn Nets got nothing in that Kyrie Irving trade smfh — 🌙 ⚔️ 🌞 Motive ✖️ BHM . (@MotiveScavy) February 5, 2023

This Mav’s trade for @KyrieIrving seems eerily similar to the trade for Rondo 10 years ago 🤔 — T (@TSev_15) February 5, 2023

Lakers fans thinking they were getting kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook in the offseason & at the trade deadline is 😂😂😂 — REDALERT (@djredalert) February 5, 2023

Two main takeaways after the Kyrie Irving trade:



1. Mavericks are now contenders



2. Does Kevin Durant request a trade or give this team a chance? — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) February 5, 2023

The one Kyrie Irving trade I didn't even Tweet about was Dallas, because I didn't honestly believe they'd send Dinwiddie and DFS + picks. I thought maybe Dinwiddie and Hardaway + picks, but Brooklyn wouldn't have done that.



I hate the Kyrie trade for the Mavericks.#NBA #trade — Sloan Piva (@SloanPiva) February 5, 2023

Nets to KD after he requests a trade: No



Nets to James Harden and Kyrie Irving: Of course, we totally understand!!! Have fun in Philly/Dallas! pic.twitter.com/3lTSAeYTnQ — Preston Moore (@prestoncmoore) February 5, 2023

Dinwiddie, who played for Brooklyn from 2016-2021, is making a return to the team after averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists this season in Dallas.

Spencer Dinwiddie returning to the Nets in a Kyrie Irving trade: pic.twitter.com/QvDMB43Eqv — ibou 𓃮 (@teamoibou23) February 5, 2023

Now, Irving will be joining Luka Doncic and the Mavs, which adds much-needed help and a second star to pair with Doncic after Jalen Brunson walked in free agency. This move also gives Dallas a push in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks👀 pic.twitter.com/34u1v9PCAb — CLICK DAILY (@CLICKDNEWS) February 5, 2023

The Mavericks sit at 28-26 after Saturday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors, which has them in sixth in the West standings. That puts them just 2.5 games back from the third-place Sacramento Kings and three games ahead of the 13th-place Los Angeles Lakers.

While other teams did express interest in Irving, General Manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd have long-standing relationships with Irving that most likely aided in finalizing the deal.

Irving is reportedly excited about the deal and ready to move in a better direction with Dallas.

Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

There's no indication of how this move will affect Nets star Kevin Durant's future with the team but only time will tell.