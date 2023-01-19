NBA Moves Mavs-Clippers to Avoid Conflict With Cowboys-49ers Sunday Afternoon

The NBA did Mavs fans a favor Thursday by moving Sunday afternoon's home game against the Clippers to earlier in the afternoon.

The Mavericks and Cowboys were both scheduled for games late Sunday afternoon and the switch from a 6:30 p.m. tip-off to 1:30 p.m. means Mavs fans can watch Luka and the team take on the Clippers without having to worry about turning off the playoff game or flipping back and forth and undoubtedly missing something somewhere.

The time change should also allow fans time to get out of Dallas' American Airlines Center and get somewhere close to home to watch the Cowboys.

The Mavs game should now end about an hour before the 13-3 Dallas Cowboys take the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for their NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the 14-4 San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys and 49ers kick off at about 5:30 p.m. CT.