NBA Fines Jamal Murray $25,000 for Foul Against Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 after he struck Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin on Monday, Jan. 25 at the American Airlines Center.

NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, Kiki VanDeWeghe, announced the fine Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The clash occurred during the third quarter of the game with 4:51 left on the clock and resulted in Murray’s second flagrant foul of the night.

Murray was then ejected from the game; however, it did not stop the Nuggets from finishing the night with a four-point 117-113 victory over the Mavericks.