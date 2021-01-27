jamal murray

NBA Fines Jamal Murray $25,000 for Foul Against Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 after he struck Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin on Monday, Jan. 25 at the American Airlines Center.

NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, Kiki VanDeWeghe, announced the fine Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The clash occurred during the third quarter of the game with 4:51 left on the clock and resulted in Murray’s second flagrant foul of the night.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Texas Motor Speedway 1 hour ago

Texas Motor Speedway Announces Full Schedule of Dirt Track Races This Season

DallasNews.com 1 hour ago

Report: Jason Witten Plans to Retire, Sign One-Day Contract With Cowboys

Murray was then ejected from the game; however, it did not stop the Nuggets from finishing the night with a four-point 117-113 victory over the Mavericks.

This article tagged under:

jamal murrayDallas MavericksDenver NuggetsTim Hardaway Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us