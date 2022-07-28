Dallas Wings

Mystics Win Over Dallas Wings Thursday Night

Allisha Gray #15 of the Dallas Wings drives to the basket during the game against the Washington Mystics on July 28, 2022 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points apiece and the Washington Mystics breezed to an 87-77 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Cloud had seven assists and Atkins handed out six for Washington (18-11). The other three starters — Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin — all scored 13. The Mystics have won three straight and five of six.

Teaira McCowan had season highs of 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dallas (12-16), which fell to 5-9 at home. Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and six boards, while Allisha Gray scored 12.

The Mystics used a 32-point second quarter to turn a 24-14 lead into a 56-36 advantage at halftime.

Washington shot 56.4% from the floor, including 9 of 15 from 3-point range, but struggled at the foul line (16 of 24).

The Wings shot 38,4% overall, made only 5 of 22 from distance (22.7%) and sank just 16 of 27 free throws (59,3%).

