Watch: Rangers fans sing along to Creed's ‘Higher' during rout of Orioles

Creed fever appears to be taking over Texas.

The Texas Rangers played their first home game of the 2023 MLB postseason on Tuesday night with a chance to advance to the ALCS. And they jumped on the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles early in Game 3.

After Corey Seager hit a first-inning solo home run, Mitch Garver put Texas up 3-0 on a two-RBI double in the second. Then, in the subsequent at-bat, Adolis García broke the game open with a towering three-run homer to left.

WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN 🎸



ADOLIS GARCIA 3-RUN HOMER 💥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/RlT7EWJiEL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 11, 2023

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Rangers took a commanding 6-0 lead into the third inning, and fans at Globe Life Field celebrated by singing along to Creed's "Higher."

Break out the Creed Cam! 🎸 🎶 pic.twitter.com/GXJRiHXsbe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 11, 2023

Of course, it was recently revealed that Creed's music is the Rangers' unofficial soundtrack. Pitcher Andrew Heaney said the club starting listening to the rock band before games in order to loosen things amid an up-and-down second half of the regular season. Heaney added that he was hoping to hear Creed's music playing, accompanied by fans singing along, during Game 3.

Well, he got his wish in addition to an ALCS berth. The Rangers rode their early offensive outburst, along with seven innings of one-run ball from Nathan Eovaldi, to a series-clinching 7-1 win.

HOW SWEEP IT IS! 🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/mwvULr8GDY — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 11, 2023

In the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2016, Texas has now swept the Tampa Bay Rays and the Orioles. The Rangers will enter their first ALCS since 2011, where they'll face either the Houston Astros or Minnesota Twins, without having lost a single game this postseason.

If the Rangers are finally able to capture their first World Series title, Creed has to perform at the championship parade, right?