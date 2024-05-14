Two people injured after car plows into animal clinic in North Dallas

Police are investigating a crash that resulted in two people being hospitalized after a car slammed into an animal clinic Tuesday morning.

The car crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at the Cornerstone Animal Clinic in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

Officers with the Dallas Police Department were called to the scene of the crash after reports of an accident, and when they arrived at the clinic, they found two people who had been injured by the incident.

Texas Sky Ranger

The victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. There is no word on their condition.

Authorities said the car's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. No other injuries have been reported in connection with the crash.

Following the crash, Cornerstone Animal Clinic announced on social media that the building would be closed for the rest of the day.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.