Texas Rangers' World Series berth draws praise from MLB world

The Texas Rangers are one of six MLB franchises without a World Series win. They're four wins away from changing that.

Texas on Monday beat the Houston Astros 11-4 in a decisive ALCS Game 7 to advance to the World Series. It awaits the Game 7 winner between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, with their NLCS matchup set for Tuesday.

This was the moment that sealed the deal for Texas.

The Rangers hadn't clinched a World Series berth since 2011, where they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. But after enduring some rough seasons recently, newly hired manager Bruce Bochy has revived the franchise in his first season at the helm.

Bochy moved to 6-0 in winner-take-all games in the postseason, most notably thriving with the San Francisco Giants during their even year magic in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

But the Rangers, who won all four games of the ALCS on the road, drew praise from the MLB world for their remarkable turnaround. Here are some of the best reactions:

On Dec. 21, 2019, the Texas Rangers paid a nominal sum of cash to the St. Louis Cardinals for the rights to a 26-year-old outfielder with 17 major league at-bats.



His name was Adolis Garcia.



In the ALCS this year, Garcia is hitting .357/.400/.893 with five home runs and 15 RBI. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 24, 2023

In 2021, the Texas Rangers went 60-102. Last year, they went 68-94.



This year, they're headed to the World Series.



An incredible turnaround 👏 pic.twitter.com/zalfUauP8l — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2023

In 2021, the Texas Rangers lost 102 games — their most in nearly 50 years.



That offseason, they spent a record $561.2 MILLION on free agents.



Now, they will return to the World Series for the first time in 12 years. pic.twitter.com/hO0B3atJZ5 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 24, 2023

Congratulations to “Legend”Bruce Bochy and The Texas Rangers for winning the America League Pennant. Way to go Boch. Enjoy the Ride. pic.twitter.com/Ns4Hm60pzW — Tim Flannery (@TimFlannery13) October 24, 2023

Bruce Bochy is the first manager to win a League Championship Series with three different franchises.



🏆 1998 Padres

🏆 2010, 2012, 2014 Giants

🏆 2023 Rangers



He's never lost a Game 7 in his career. pic.twitter.com/bZfoqFeorJ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 24, 2023

Game 1 of the 2023 World Series is set for Friday, Oct. 27.