Texas Rangers' World Series berth draws praise from MLB world

The Texas Rangers are one of six MLB franchises without a World Series win. They're four wins away from changing that.
Texas on Monday beat the Houston Astros 11-4 in a decisive ALCS Game 7 to advance to the World Series. It awaits the Game 7 winner between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, with their NLCS matchup set for Tuesday.
This was the moment that sealed the deal for Texas.
The Rangers hadn't clinched a World Series berth since 2011, where they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. But after enduring some rough seasons recently, newly hired manager Bruce Bochy has revived the franchise in his first season at the helm.
Bochy moved to 6-0 in winner-take-all games in the postseason, most notably thriving with the San Francisco Giants during their even year magic in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
But the Rangers, who won all four games of the ALCS on the road, drew praise from the MLB world for their remarkable turnaround. Here are some of the best reactions:
Game 1 of the 2023 World Series is set for Friday, Oct. 27.