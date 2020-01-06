Mike Rhyner, Founder of The Ticket, Is Off the Air

Mike Rhyner has retired.

The Texas Radio Hall of Famer, who began on Dallas radio in 1979 and in 1994 co-founded The Ticket, made the stunning announcement Monday that he will no longer appear on “The Hardline.” That’s the afternoon show he has co-hosted since the station went on the air almost 26 years ago.

The 69-year-old made the announcement via social media just after 3 p.m. Monday. That video, he said, was made in mid-December – the first day after he began Christmas vacation.

