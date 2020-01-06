Dallasnews.com

Mike Rhyner, Founder of The Ticket, Is Off the Air

The former KZEW on-air personality’s surprise retirement came via social media Monday

By Robert Wilonsky | The Dallas Morning News

Mike Rhyner, the founder of sports radio station The Ticket, in a file photo.
NBC 5 News

Mike Rhyner, the founder of sports radio station The Ticket, in a file photo.

Mike Rhyner has retired.

The Texas Radio Hall of Famer, who began on Dallas radio in 1979 and in 1994 co-founded The Ticket, made the stunning announcement Monday that he will no longer appear on “The Hardline.” That’s the afternoon show he has co-hosted since the station went on the air almost 26 years ago.

The 69-year-old made the announcement via social media just after 3 p.m. Monday. That video, he said, was made in mid-December – the first day after he began Christmas vacation.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

