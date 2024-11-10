Micah Parsons is active for Cowboys against Eagles, ending 4-game absence for ankle injury

Micah Parsons is active for the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the star pass rusher's four-game absence because of a high ankle sprain.

It was Parsons' first absence because of injury in the two-time All Pro's four seasons. The Cowboys take a three-game losing streak into Sunday's game. The Eagles have won four in a row.

Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert is active after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Dak Prescott is out with a torn hamstring and could be facing season-ending surgery. Cooper Rush is starting in his place. Rush went 4-1 filling in for an injured Prescott two years ago.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Dallas left tackle Tyler Guyton is inactive with a neck issue that's been bothering the rookie in recent weeks.

The Cowboys are still without cornerback DaRon Bland, who had surgery for a stress fracture in his foot late in the preseason.

Dallas had to put Bland on the active roster after opening his return-to-play window, but his symptoms have lingered. He set an NFL record last season with five interception returns for touchdowns.