When is Cowboys-Eagles? Date, time and how to watch NFC East battle

Things are going rough for the Dallas Cowboys, and it won't get any easier in Week 10.

The reeling Cowboys will host the archrival Philadelphia Eagles in a divisional showdown at AT&T Stadium this weekend.

The two NFC East foes enter the matchup trending in completely opposite directions. The Eagles are riding a four-game winning streak at 6-2, sitting just a half-game behind the surprise Washington Commanders for first place in the division.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will need to pull off quite the turnaround in order to capture a second straight NFC East title. Dallas sits at 3-5 in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and Mike McCarthy's team is likely to be without quarterback Dak Prescott for at least the next four games due to a hamstring injury.

That means Cooper Rush is in line to get an extended run as Dallas' starter for the second time in three years. Rush made five consecutive starts in Prescott's absence back in 2022, and he guided the Cowboys to a 4-1 record over that stretch. But his fifth and final start was his worst, and it came against the Eagles in Philadelphia where he threw three picks en route to a 26-17 loss.

So, will Nick Sirianni's Eagles roll past Rush and Co. for a fifth straight victory? Or will the Cowboys come through with an upset to avoid letting their season slip further away? Here's how to watch Cowboys-Eagles:

When is the Cowboys' next game?

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off on Sunday, Nov. 10.

What time does the Cowboys vs. Eagles game start?

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is slated for 3:25 p.m. CT.

What TV channel is the Cowboys vs. Eagles game on?

Cowboys-Eagles will air on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will be on the call.

How to stream the Cowboys vs. Eagles game live online

The NFC East showdown will also be available to stream on ParamountPlus.com and the Paramount+ app.