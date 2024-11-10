‘Devastating': Cowboys fans react to Dak Prescott's likely season-ending surgery

Some bad news for Cowboys fans in the middle of an already disappointing year: Quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury last game may be taking him out for the rest of the season.

It's not the way many Cowboys fans wanted to head into Sunday's face-off against the Eagles.

“Wow. Oh wow, that’s crazy," said Raydell Gomez outside AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

“Devastated. I came all the way down from New Jersey to watch the game and for him to be gone for the season? It’s absolutely devastating. Like, absolutely devastating," he said.

According to several reports, Prescott plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his partially torn hamstring.

While he's set to get one last opinion on Monday before a final decision, NBC Sports reports Cowboys team doctors believe Prescott needs the procedure.

Brittney Telesnick also flew in from New Jersey, finding out the news while on a tour of the stadium.

“Mid-tour, I was inside. We all kind of found out as a group, so everyone was kind of really upset as a whole," she said.

She said while she's especially disappointed considering Prescott's record contract deal, she's looking at the bright side.

"Maybe this will be Cooper Rush’s, like, Tom Brady moment, he’ll break out and he’ll take us all the way there," Telesnick said.

Donna Furst, who flew in from Florida for Sunday's game, agreed.

“Cooper Rush has got a good record when he comes in, so we’re going to back him and we’re going to win the rest of them," she said.

The ball is now in Rush's hands, along with fans' hopes.

“Yeah, we hate it that Dak is out, right? But opportunity for Cooper Rush and the rest of the team to prove what they can do without Dak," said Wade Harris, who came in from Mississippi for the game with his friend, Michael Morris.

“Right now, it’s doom and gloom, so it’s nowhere to go but up," Morris said.

The loyalists from across the country say they're still rallying for the game.

“I’m going to have fun, even if he was playing, so I’m going to have fun," said Morris, pointing to Harris.

The optimism is still strong among many in Cowboys nation.

“We’re Cowboys fans, we haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996, we have to be optimistic," Harris said.

"It sucks but there’s always next year, like every Cowboys fan loves to say," said LJ Furst, Donna's son.