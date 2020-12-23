Mavs Will Not Host Fans in AAC to Start NBA Season, Health Experts Say That Won't Be Viable Anytime Soon

Fans hoping to watch the Mavericks in American Airlines Center will have to wait.

The team announced Tuesday in an email to season-ticket holders that it will start playing regular-season games without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mavericks provided no timetable for returning crowds to the arena but said they will continue to work with Dallas County, AAC and NBA officials to "determine the best possible scenario" for a safe option.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.